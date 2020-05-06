 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai’s all-new Palisade debuts with highest-level trim

By Kim Da-sol
Published : May 6, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : May 6, 2020 - 15:25
Hyundai Motor Group’s all-new Palisade (HMG)
Hyundai Motor Group’s all-new Palisade (HMG)

Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that it has launched the latest version of its sport utility vehicle Palisade incorporating the highest-level trim, following consumer demand.

The automaker has added the highest grade trim of 2020 Palisade called Calligraphy, a concept which was first introduced to the new Grandeur launched last year. 

The all-new Palisade has applied a special radiator and intake grille, wheel designs, a skid plate and a body color cladding, the company said. 

The interior has also been upgraded with a quilted Nappa leather seat, an ambient mood lamp and a leather-covered steering wheel. 

Customers can also choose a special model called VIP of Calligraphy trim, which applies rear-seat entertainment system, air-purification system, cold-storage and heated cup holder, wireless charger and speaker-mounted wing-type head rest. 

Its upgraded features include a 10.25-inch smart navigation, Blue link and Hi-pass system as default options.

In-car payment system will be available from the second half of the year for use at gas stations and parking lots.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114