Hyundai’s all-new Palisade debuts with highest-level trim

Hyundai Motor Group’s all-new Palisade (HMG)
Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that it has launched the latest version of its sport utility vehicle Palisade incorporating the highest-level trim, following consumer demand.
The automaker has added the highest grade trim of 2020 Palisade called Calligraphy, a concept which was first introduced to the new Grandeur launched last year.
The all-new Palisade has applied a special radiator and intake grille, wheel designs, a skid plate and a body color cladding, the company said.
The interior has also been upgraded with a quilted Nappa leather seat, an ambient mood lamp and a leather-covered steering wheel.
Customers can also choose a special model called VIP of Calligraphy trim, which applies rear-seat entertainment system, air-purification system, cold-storage and heated cup holder, wireless charger and speaker-mounted wing-type head rest.
Its upgraded features include a 10.25-inch smart navigation, Blue link and Hi-pass system as default options.
In-car payment system will be available from the second half of the year for use at gas stations and parking lots.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)