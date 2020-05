The number of moviegoers in South Korea dropped to an all-time low in April, data showed, as people refrained from visiting crowded places amid the new coronavirus pandemic.



A total of 972,447 people went to the cinema last month - the first time the figure fell below the 1 million threshold since the data was first compiled in 2004, according to the Korean Film Council.



It marked a drastic drop from a whopping 13.3 million posted a year earlier. (Yonhap)