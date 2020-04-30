S. Korea reports 4 imported virus cases with zero local infections

Buddhist followers wearing protective masks attend a service at Joggye Temple in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)



South Korea reported four more cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, but all of them were imported ones, marking the first time in 75 days that local infections have fallen to zero.



The four new cases brought the total to 10,765.



It was the first time since Feb. 15 that no locally infected cases have occurred. It also marked the lowest daily increase in more than two months, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



South Korea reported its first coronavirus case, a Chinese person, on Jan. 20. The daily total peaked on Feb. 29 at 909.



Despite the signs of a slowdown, local health authorities remain on the alert over the ongoing holiday, when people are expected to make trips locally.



South Koreans celebrate Buddha's Birthday on Thursday, which will be followed by May Day on Friday and Children's Day on Tuesday next week.



The nation's death toll from COVID-19 rose by one to 247.



The overall fatality rate reached 2.29 percent. The figure, however, reached 24.3 percent for patients in their 80s and above.



So far, no deaths have been reported from patients aged 29 and below.



In total, 9,059 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 137 from a day earlier.



The figures indicate nearly 85 percent of COVID-19 patients in the country have been cured.



Health authorities said the country reported no infections from this month's general elections, where more than 29 million voters showed up at polling stations nationwide wearing face masks.



"We request people to abide by precautionary measures over the holiday as they did on the election day," Yoon Tae-ho, a health ministry official, said at a press briefing.



South Korea plans to help undocumented migrant workers and other vulnerable people receive necessary medical services amid rising concerns over blind spots in the country's quarantine efforts. (Yonhap)