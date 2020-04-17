 Back To Top
Entertainment

Pengsoo to release first digital single featuring Tiger JK

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Apr 17, 2020 - 15:07       Updated : Apr 17, 2020 - 15:07
(EBS)
(EBS)

Pengsoo, the popular costumed penguin character from educational television channel EBS, collaborated with rapper Tiger JK to release his first digital single.

On Friday, EBS announced the release of Pengsoo’s digital single, “Billboard Project Vol. 1” at 6 p.m. on April 21. Artists Tiger JK, Bizzy and BiBi featured in the song that has both rapping elements and yodeling elements.

“Working with Pengsoo! It was an honor lol,” posted Tiger JK on is Instagram on Tuesday. “Make sure to watch the next episode and experience the joy we felt working with him,” he wrote.

Pengsoo has been focused on entering the Billboard charts since the start of the year, setting it as one of his goals for 2020. The producers of Giant Peng TV, Pengsoo’s YouTube channel, posted on Monday a video of Pengsoo learning from JYP Entertainment’s K-pop girl group Twice. Pengsoo also tried to translate his song “Chapssaltteok song” into English on his 100th episode premiered on April 3. He even called up Billboard and left a voice message saying that he will send a digital copy of his song.

“We consider this a stepping stone to achieving Pengsoo’s dreams, and we plan to try other genres of music besides hip-hop. Meanwhile, we hope this is a small gift to those who’ve been waiting for Pengsoo’s song,” said the producers of Pengsoo.

All proceeds from the song, titled “This is PENGSOO,” will be donated to an environmental organization in honor of World Penguin Day on April 25.

A video of Pengsoo learning form Tiger JK, titled “Do you guys know hip-hop,” will be released today at 7:45 p.m. on EBS 1TV and 8:00 p.m. on Giant Peng TV.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
