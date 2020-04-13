 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea confirms 25 new cases, total at 10,537

New cases in double digits for 11 straight days

By Kim Arin
Published : Apr 13, 2020 - 10:22       Updated : Apr 13, 2020 - 11:19

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea confirmed 25 new COVID-19 patients on Monday, bringing the total to 10,537.

Since April 2, Korea’s daily virus tally has remained in the double digits.

Six of the new cases were detected at the border.

Korea has institued a mandatory two-week self-quarantine for all arrivals from April 1. Starting Monday, all arriving passengers from the United States are tested for the virus.

By region, Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province together added the most cases, 11. North Gyeongsang Province was next with four new cases. Daegu had three new cases and Incheon had one.

Of all patients, 70.7 percent or 7,447 people have recovered.

Three more people died, putting the death toll at 217. Korea’s fatality rate stands at over 2 percent and is higher in men than women, at 2.7 percent versus 1.62 percent.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114