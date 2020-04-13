S. Korea confirms 25 new cases, total at 10,537

(Yonhap)
South Korea confirmed 25 new COVID-19 patients on Monday, bringing the total to 10,537.
Since April 2, Korea’s daily virus tally has remained in the double digits.
Six of the new cases were detected at the border.
Korea has institued a mandatory two-week self-quarantine for all arrivals from April 1. Starting Monday, all arriving passengers from the United States are tested for the virus.
By region, Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province together added the most cases, 11. North Gyeongsang Province was next with four new cases. Daegu had three new cases and Incheon had one.
Of all patients, 70.7 percent or 7,447 people have recovered.
Three more people died, putting the death toll at 217. Korea’s fatality rate stands at over 2 percent and is higher in men than women, at 2.7 percent versus 1.62 percent.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)