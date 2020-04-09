Kia’s midsized SUV Telluride named 2020 World Car of Year

Kia Motor's midsized SUV Telluride (Kia Motors)
Kia Motors’ midsized, eight-seat sport utility vehicle the Telluride is the 2020 World Car of the Year. This is the first time the Korean auto brand has won the top award.
The automaker also took home the World Urban Car award for its subcompact crossover the Soul EV, which beat the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Mini Cooper SE Electric.
The Toronto-based World Car Awards, launched in 2004, are one of three major global automotive award programs, the others being the North American Car and Truck of the Year and European Car of the Year awards.
Judges on a panel comprising 86 automotive journalists from 24 countries cast secret ballots to pick the best car of the year.
According to Kia Motors, the Telluride beat two other candidates in the final round, the Mazda CX-30 and the Mazda 3.
The company said Kia Motors’ vehicles won two of five awards at this year’s World Car Awards. Hyundai Motor’s Nexo was nominated for World Green Car, but failed to get the final nod.
“Telluride and Soul EV have been recognized as outstanding models at the world’s most competitive automotive awards. We will continue to make all-out efforts to manufacture the attractive, practical and high-quality vehicle,” said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president of Kia Motors, in a statement issued by the company in Korean.
The Telluride is currently only sold in the North American market and is manufactured in the US state of Georgia.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)