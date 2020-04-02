[Herald Interview] Young NK defectors’ school hopes dashed

Yeomyung School Principal Lee Heung-hoon speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald inside the classroom in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)





Students of Yeomyung School, an alternative high school for young North Korean defectors, had high hopes for the school’s relocation plan.



In a new location with a new building, they would have more spacious classrooms and a real playground with enough space to kick a ball during recess.



But those dreams were dashed late last year.



Met with strong resistance from residents in Eunpyeong-gu, a largely residential district in northern Seoul where the school was set to go up, the moving plan has been suspended.



Residents have claimed that the 2,143-square-meter plot owned by the city-run SH Corp. should be used for locals, not for “outsiders.” Some were even more candid, saying the school for North Korean refugees was an “unwanted” addition to their neighborhood.



“It is saddening to think that we may never be accepted because of our (students’) background,” the school’s principal Lee Heung-hoon told The Korea Herald in an interview. “Students felt they were unwelcome. They were disappointed because many were really looking forward to the move.”



Currently, the 16-year-old school is in a narrow three-story commercial building that stands along a stretch of tonkatsu restaurants on the hilly foot of Namsan in central Seoul. The lease contract is to expire next February.



Lee said the school has no alternative as of yet, and hopes for a revival of the Eunpyeong plan.



“If the (Eunpyeong) district office does not allow the (proposed) zoning change (for the construction of a school building at the site), the project can’t go on,” he said.



The school’s trouble epitomizes a harsh reality faced by North Korean defectors in South Korean society.



“Generous heart and accepting others that are different is what I think is to have a mature society,” the educator said. “Real unification will come when we can harmoniously live with North Koreans.”



Since the end of the Korean War in 1953, more than 33,000 North Koreans have resettled here in the South, with the majority of them coming in the last two decades, according to the Unification Ministry.



Of them, 2,500 students are enrolled at conventional schools, while around 230 are spread out across nine alternative schools exclusively for North Korean defectors, according to the Education Ministry.





Yeomyung School in Jung-gu, central Seoul (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)