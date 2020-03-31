 Back To Top
National

Boryeong quarantines overseas arrivals at forest cottages

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Mar 31, 2020 - 16:46       Updated : Mar 31, 2020 - 17:41
Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province (Yonhap)
Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province (Yonhap)

Travelers from abroad entering Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, are being quarantined at a forest retreat site, the city government said Tuesday.

“Considering that a high ratio of people from overseas have been confirmed (with COVID-19), we have directed 10 people to self-quarantine for two weeks at Seongjusan Recreation Forest since March 28,” said Boryeong Mayor Kim Dong-il in a press briefing.

The directive is aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, Kim said.

He added despite “significant opposition,” they are “doing well” at the assigned location.

Boryeong has yet to report a new coronavirus patient.

Those in quarantine are provided with food arranged by the city’s health center. Each room comes with a computer, it added.

After the two-week period they will be tested for COVID-19 and those who test negative can return home.

The forest retreat lodgings, highly sought after among locals, have been indefinitely closed since the end of February, according to its official website.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
