Genesis launches revamped third-generation G80

Genesis’ all-new G80 (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has launched the third-generation G80 of its luxury brand Genesis.
The latest model has been fully revamped and is 125 kilograms lighter compared to the second-generation model that was launched in 2016, by using aluminum materials.
The all-new G80 is wider by 35 millimeters and lower by 15 millimeters, to show the best proportion as a rear-wheel driving luxury sedan, the automaker said.
Genesis sedans’ signature crest front grille, double-line quad lamps and parabolic roofline have been repeated in the latest model. But the new 20-inch wheel fender and horse shoe-shaped surface of the deck lid offer a new look of All-new G80.
The concept of “Beauty of white space” has been applied to the interior, by putting head-up display, 12.3-inch cluster, 14.5-inch infotainment system, and narrow-type air vents.
Genesis’ all-new G80 (Hyundai Motor Group)
Despite a coupe-like frame, the automaker said it has expanded the rear seat area by 4 millimeters for headroom and 2 millimeters for legroom, by lowering the second row seats.
Three engine options are available: gasoline 2.5 turbo which exerts up to 304 horsepower and 43 kilogram-meter of torque; gasoline 3.5 turbo which runs on maximum of 380 horsepower and 54 kilogram-meter of torque; diesel 2.2 model which offers up to 210 horsepower and 45 kilogram-meter of torque.
Some of the safety features of the new G80 include highway driving assist, smart cruise control, pre-active safety seat and multi collision brake.
High-tech infotainment system features Genesis car-pay, home connect, digital key, valet parking mode and dual monitor in the passenger seat.
The price of of G80 starts from 52.4 million won ($42,780) for gasoline 2.5 turbo engine model, 59 million won for gasoline 3.5 turbo engine model and 54.9 million won for diesel 2.2 engine model.
Prices can vary as customers can choose their own color and option package based on the Genesis’ “Your Genesis” customization program.
Since being launched as a separate brand under Hyundai Motor in 2015, Genesis has been expanding its vehicle lineup, with the launch of its first sport utility vehicle GV80 in January. The automaker said it will launch a compact SUV and an electric vehicle model by 2021.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)