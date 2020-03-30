Genesis launches revamped third-generation G80

Genesis’ all-new G80 (Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has launched the third-generation G80 of its luxury brand Genesis.



The latest model has been fully revamped and is 125 kilograms lighter compared to the second-generation model that was launched in 2016, by using aluminum materials.



The all-new G80 is wider by 35 millimeters and lower by 15 millimeters, to show the best proportion as a rear-wheel driving luxury sedan, the automaker said.



Genesis sedans’ signature crest front grille, double-line quad lamps and parabolic roofline have been repeated in the latest model. But the new 20-inch wheel fender and horse shoe-shaped surface of the deck lid offer a new look of All-new G80.



The concept of “Beauty of white space” has been applied to the interior, by putting head-up display, 12.3-inch cluster, 14.5-inch infotainment system, and narrow-type air vents.





Genesis’ all-new G80 (Hyundai Motor Group)