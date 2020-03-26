 Back To Top
National

PM vows no leniency for violating self-isolation rules

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2020 - 09:40       Updated : Mar 26, 2020 - 09:40
(Yonhap)

South Korea's prime minister said Thursday that the government will keep a no-tolerance stance toward those who do not follow self-isolation rules over the new coronavirus, warning that it will file complaints against them.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun issued a strong warning as some arrivals from Europe and the United States have not abided by two-week self-isolation guidance, spawning concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in communities.

"(The government) should apply the no-tolerance principle to those who violate self-isolation rules without proper reasons," Chung said at a pan-government meeting on coronavirus responses, calling the self-isolation rules a "mandatory" legal action.

"There is a need to file complaints with those who do not abide by the rules without legitimate reasons and to order deportation in the case of foreigners," he stressed.

South Korea has required all arrivals from Europe and the US to undergo stricter quarantine procedures and to remain in 14-day self-isolation due to spikes in imported cases.

The total number of infections from abroad jumped by 34 to 101 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day rise so far. The country has reported a total caseload of 9,137 since the first case on Jan. 20.

The prime minister also called on local governments to designate public servants who will closely monitor those in self-isolation with the location tracking system.

"The government should thoroughly notify international arrivals of the self-quarantine rules and advise them not to use public transportation to head home or to facilities used for self-isolation," he noted. (Yonhap)
