National

[Graphic News] S. Korea begins coronavirus tests on all arrivals from Europe

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 25, 2020 - 18:29       Updated : Mar 25, 2020 - 18:29




Starting Sunday, all people traveling to South Korea from Europe are required to take COVID-19 tests and undergo a two-week quarantine regardless of symptoms.

Of the 1,444 people who landed in Korea from Europe on Sunday, 19 tested positive for the virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday, the KCDC, said, Korea had reported 9,037 cases total, including 171 imported cases. Of the 76 new cases reported Tuesday, 22 of the patients had been infected overseas, with 18 of them having traveled here from Europe. (Yonhap)





