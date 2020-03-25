 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Korean plants, shops around world close on coronavirus spread

In Europe, world‘s top television manufacturer has shut TV plants in Hungary and Slovakia, stopping all of its TV production activities for the European market.

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Mar 25, 2020 - 14:03       Updated : Mar 25, 2020 - 16:20
The Vittorio Emanuele Gallery is deserted due to the coronavirus outbreak, Milan, Italy, on Monday. (Yonhap)
The Vittorio Emanuele Gallery is deserted due to the coronavirus outbreak, Milan, Italy, on Monday. (Yonhap)

Many industrial facilities and retail shops run by South Korean businesses across the globe are suspending operations as governments are ordering weekslong lockdowns amid the growing coronavirus spread, according to industry sources Wednesday.

Korea’s biggest steel provider Posco has decided to close its processing centers in Italy, Malaysia and the Philippines following government directives.

Posco-ITPC, a stainless steel processing center located near Verona, northeastern Italy -- which processes 40,000 tons -- will halt operations from Thursday through April 3 in accordance with the government’s order to suspend all kinds of production activities, except for essential goods.

The steelmaker’s processing centers in Malaysia and the Philippines have been closed since last week, and are scheduled to reopen next month.

Hyosung TNC has shut down its spandex production facility in Milan since Monday. The textile and trading unit of Hyosung Group hasn’t yet set a date to resume operations.

Samsung Electronics, after deciding to shut its smartphone and home appliances plants in India and Brazil for days, has also closed all retail outlets in Brazil.

All sales activities will go online in the Latin American country, as the situation seems to be worsening, according to the company.

A Samsung employee working for the mobile device business has tested positive for the COVID-19 after a recent business trip to Brazil.

Samsung’s brick-and-mortar stores in the United States and Canada have been closed since last week.

Korean battery makers based in the US are also temporarily reducing factory operations.

Upon the stay-at-home order of the Michigan state government issued on Tuesday, LG Chem and Samsung SDI have nearly closed their electric vehicle battery factories there.

LG Chem has limited its production battery cells for EVs with limited staff in Holland.

Samsung SDI has a battery pack plant in Auburn Hills, and has temporarily suspended operations as local employees have been ordered to stay at home.

As the state order is valid for three weeks, both battery plants are expected to shut down for the next three weeks.

Meanwhile, the companies’ battery factories in Poland and Hungary are operating as usual.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114