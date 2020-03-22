S. Korea starts coronavirus tests on all European arrivals

As of Sunday, South Korea began mandating novel coronavirus testing for all arrivals from Europe -- Koreans and foreigners alike -- amid concerns about the growing number of imported cases of COVID-19 now that Europe has become the new epicenter of the global pandemic.
Upon entering the country, those with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, coughing or sore throat will get tested in separate quarantine facilities. Asymptomatic travelers will be taken to temporary accommodations near Seoul to be tested and quarantined until the results come out.
All passengers entering the country for a long-term stay must self-quarantine for two weeks even if they test negative. The quarantine can be done at home, or at government-designated facilities for those with no place of residence in Korea. Foreigners coming for a short-term stay will not be quarantined, but health officials will check on them daily by phone for updates on their health.
Recently the country has seen a rising number of imported cases of COVID-19, which have added to the burden of fighting the disease after Korea had made some progress and achieved a marked downward trend in the spread of the virus.
On Sunday, Korea had reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 as of early afternoon, down from the previous day’s 147, bringing the nation’s total to 8,897, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two people died, raising the nationwide death toll to 104. Another 297 people were newly declared virus-free, putting the total number of recoveries at 2,909.
Of the 98 new cases, 43 are in Daegu and 11 are in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, the hardest-hit region here. Daegu accounts for 72 percent of the nation’s COVID-19 infections to date, North Gyeongsang Province for 14 percent.
The new cases in the region were traced to nursing homes that have emerged as new clusters. The government is carrying out exhaustive testing at nursing homes and social welfare facilities amid concerns about mass infections among seniors and people with preexisting illnesses, who are at a greater risk of death or serious complications.
Meanwhile, the number of infected people continued to rise in the country’s most populated areas. Seoul and Gyeonggi Province respectively reported 10 and 16 additional cases.
The fatality rate for COVID-19 stood at 1.17 percent, with the majority of deaths here among those aged 60 and older with preexisting conditions.
So far, the country has tested 331,780 people for COVID-19 with 308,343 testing negative, while 14,540 await their results.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)