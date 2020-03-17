 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Kia Motors’ new Sorento comes back in 6 years

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 17, 2020 - 14:37       Updated : Mar 17, 2020 - 14:37
Models pose with Kia Motors’ fourth-generation Sorento. (Kia Motors)
Models pose with Kia Motors’ fourth-generation Sorento. (Kia Motors)

Kia Motors on Tuesday launched its fourth-generation midsized sport utility vehicle Sorento, with a new design, larger size and improved driving assistance functions. 

The automaker said the new Sorento has kept its design identity of strong image under the concept of “refined boldness,” but gave a new look by connecting the front radiator grille and LED head lamp to offer wide, stronger design. 

The new model has a vertical-type LED rear combination lamp and horizontal-type lettering-type emblem and wide bumper. The interior has a 12.3-inch cluster, 10.25-inch navigation and dial-type steer-by-wire system.
For a premium feel, the automaker used crystal mood lighting and quilting Nappa leather seat. 

It has been built on a new platform by expanding the wheelbase to 35 millimeters to give a larger space in the second row. 

The vehicle’s diesel model runs on Smartstream D2.2 and Smartstream 8DCT engines, offering up to 202 horsepower and maximum torque of 45 kilogram-meters. The hybrid model exerts up to 230 horsepower with up to 35.7 kilogram-meters of torque, running on Smartstream Turbo hybrid engine and 6-speed automatic transmission system. 

The automaker said it plans to launch a gasoline turbo model in the third quarter this year. 

Some of the latest driving assistance and safety functions have been added to Sorento such as Multi-Collision Brake, a system that allows the brakes to prevent or mitigate a subsequent impact when a vehicle has collided.

The company has also applied Kia Pay, an e-payment system that can be used at gas stations, parking lots or drive through via the car’s navigation screen.

Over the 18 days of prereservation period from Feb. 20, a total of 26,368 units have been ordered. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114