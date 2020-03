Kia Motors’ new Sorento comes back in 6 years

Kia Motors on Tuesday launched its fourth-generation midsized sport utility vehicle Sorento, with a new design, larger size and improved driving assistance functions.The automaker said the new Sorento has kept its design identity of strong image under the concept of “refined boldness,” but gave a new look by connecting the front radiator grille and LED head lamp to offer wide, stronger design.The new model has a vertical-type LED rear combination lamp and horizontal-type lettering-type emblem and wide bumper. The interior has a 12.3-inch cluster, 10.25-inch navigation and dial-type steer-by-wire system.For a premium feel, the automaker used crystal mood lighting and quilting Nappa leather seat.It has been built on a new platform by expanding the wheelbase to 35 millimeters to give a larger space in the second row.The vehicle’s diesel model runs on Smartstream D2.2 and Smartstream 8DCT engines, offering up to 202 horsepower and maximum torque of 45 kilogram-meters. The hybrid model exerts up to 230 horsepower with up to 35.7 kilogram-meters of torque, running on Smartstream Turbo hybrid engine and 6-speed automatic transmission system.The automaker said it plans to launch a gasoline turbo model in the third quarter this year.Some of the latest driving assistance and safety functions have been added to Sorento such as Multi-Collision Brake, a system that allows the brakes to prevent or mitigate a subsequent impact when a vehicle has collided.The company has also applied Kia Pay, an e-payment system that can be used at gas stations, parking lots or drive through via the car’s navigation screen.Over the 18 days of prereservation period from Feb. 20, a total of 26,368 units have been ordered.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com