Kia Motors’ new Sorento comes back in 6 years

Models pose with Kia Motors’ fourth-generation Sorento. (Kia Motors)
Kia Motors on Tuesday launched its fourth-generation midsized sport utility vehicle Sorento, with a new design, larger size and improved driving assistance functions.
The automaker said the new Sorento has kept its design identity of strong image under the concept of “refined boldness,” but gave a new look by connecting the front radiator grille and LED head lamp to offer wide, stronger design.
The new model has a vertical-type LED rear combination lamp and horizontal-type lettering-type emblem and wide bumper. The interior has a 12.3-inch cluster, 10.25-inch navigation and dial-type steer-by-wire system.
For a premium feel, the automaker used crystal mood lighting and quilting Nappa leather seat.
It has been built on a new platform by expanding the wheelbase to 35 millimeters to give a larger space in the second row.
The vehicle’s diesel model runs on Smartstream D2.2 and Smartstream 8DCT engines, offering up to 202 horsepower and maximum torque of 45 kilogram-meters. The hybrid model exerts up to 230 horsepower with up to 35.7 kilogram-meters of torque, running on Smartstream Turbo hybrid engine and 6-speed automatic transmission system.
The automaker said it plans to launch a gasoline turbo model in the third quarter this year.
Some of the latest driving assistance and safety functions have been added to Sorento such as Multi-Collision Brake, a system that allows the brakes to prevent or mitigate a subsequent impact when a vehicle has collided.
The company has also applied Kia Pay, an e-payment system that can be used at gas stations, parking lots or drive through via the car’s navigation screen.
Over the 18 days of prereservation period from Feb. 20, a total of 26,368 units have been ordered.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)