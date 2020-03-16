 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Samsung retains top spot in S. American smartphone market: data

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 16, 2020 - 18:34       Updated : Mar 16, 2020 - 18:34




Samsung Electronics retained its dominant position in the South American smartphone market last year, data showed.

Samsung accounted for 38 percent of the South American smartphone market in 2019, up 1.4 percentage points from a year earlier, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.

Motorola was the runner-up with a 15.5 percent market share, up 2.7 percentage points from a year ago, while Huawei Technologies came in third place and LG Electronics and Apple were fourth and fifth on the list, respectively. (Yonhap) 



