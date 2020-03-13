 Back To Top
National

Shincheonji workers at nursing homes tested; no new COVID-19 cases found so far

By Choi He-suk
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 16:56       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 16:56
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The testing of Shincheonji Church of Jesus members working at hospices and nursing homes is near completion, with no reports of any new COVID-19 cases so far, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Shincheonji is the Christianity-based cult at the center of the outbreak in South Korea, and the government announced Tuesday that all Shincheonji believers working at hospices and nursing homes would be tested for the disease.

“Hospice and nursing home workers, and caregivers, are being tested. So far 70 to 80 percent have been tested, and no positive results have been reported,” KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said.

In addition, the government plans to test 3,162 Shincheonji believers who work at public welfare facilities, kindergartens, medical institutions and other related organizations used by large numbers of people.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
