Genesis G90 rated safest sedan in US crash tests

Genesis G90 (Hyundai Motor Group)
The Genesis G90, a luxury flagship sedan from Hyundai Motor, has been picked as the safest sedan by the US institute that evaluates vehicle safety, the automaker said Thursday.
According to the US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the G90 was designated the Top Safety Pick+, the highest possible honor, becoming the third and last Genesis sedan to earn the designation.
In February, the Genesis G70 and G80 were also named the Top Safety Pick+.
Established in 1959, the US institute rates vehicles based on six criteria for crashworthiness. The Top Safety Pick+ label goes to vehicles that earn a rating of “good” in all six categories.
Hyundai Motor said the G90 received a “good” rating for its headlights for all trims. It was rated “superior” for its front crash prevention feature and “advanced” for its features to protect pedestrians.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)