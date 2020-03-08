Boosted by YouTube, trademark applications for media surge

(Yonhap)



With more individuals jumping on to online video platforms in recent years, Korea has seen a sharp increase in the number of related trademark applications, according to data released by the Korean Intellectual Property Office on Sunday.



Last year, a total of 5,174 trademark applications within the broadcasting and communication industry were filed, marking a 57 percent increase from 3,298 cases in 2015. The number began to spike by 28.8 percent with around 4,000 cases in 2018, and saw the biggest annual jump of 31.1 percent last year.



The number of trademark applications made by individuals showed a steep increase, as more video streaming platforms -- such as YouTube and Afreeca TV -- are making it easier for users to make profit through sharing their creations online.



According to the data, while the number of trademark applications made by firms last year increased by 28 percent compared to 2015, those filed by individuals marked a 133 percent jump during the same period.



Among the individuals who signed up for the application, those from their 20s and 30s accounted for 15.8 percent and 38.3 percent, respectively, taking up more than half of all trademark applications in the broadcast and communications sector made last year.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)