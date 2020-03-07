 Back To Top
National

WHO addresses Seoul-Tokyo spat over coronavirus, calls on countries to stand together

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Mar 7, 2020 - 13:40       Updated : Mar 7, 2020 - 15:10
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (AFP-Yonhap)
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (AFP-Yonhap)
The World Health Organization on Friday (Geneva time) urged countries to “stand together” on COVID-19, in response to the renewed diplomatic row between Seoul and Tokyo over travel restrictions in response to the outbreak. 

“COVID-19 is a common enemy,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters during a press briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva. “And the only way we can beat this virus is when we stand together. … We call on all countries to stand in unison, because it’s the united force that can help us to beat this as soon as possible.”

South Korea announced Friday that it was halting its visa waiver program and invalidating any travel permits already issued to Japanese starting Monday, in response to Japan’s decision to impose a two-week quarantine on all visitors from Korea and suspend visa-free entry for Koreans.

Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, said travel restrictions do not help COVID-19 containment efforts, but “hurt the response.” 

“I think Japan and Korea are both doing a fine job in the face of this epidemic. They’ve both scaled up their public health operations. They’re saving lives,” he said. “And I think we should focus on that and not necessarily on political spats over travel restrictions.”

Observers are concerned that the latest travel restrictions could create additional tension between the neighboring countries, which had been working toward a thaw in bilateral relations after they hit rock bottom last year, reaching their most acrimonious point in decades due to differences over wartime history and trade issues. 

Both Korea and Japan have been hit hard by the coronavirus, which originated in China late last year. Korea had reported 6,767 confirmed cases with 45 deaths as of Saturday. Japan has seen more than 1,100 cases, including 706 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined near the capital city.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
