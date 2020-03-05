Seoul sends team to support Koreans quarantined in Vietnam

A “rapid response” team on Thursday left for Vietnam to support more than 270 South Korean nationals quarantined there over fears of novel coronavirus.
“The most important thing is to help our citizens who want to return to Korea, through consultations with the Vietnamese authorities,” Kyun Jong-ho, who heads the 12-strong team, told reporters at Incheon International Airport before taking off in the morning.
Consisting of officials mostly from the Foreign Ministry and the National Police Agency, the team will split into three groups and cover three different areas where Korean nationals are quarantined. Since last week, 276 citizens were placed in isolation upon arrival in Vietnam at military facilities and hospitals, with 142 in Hanoi, 112 in Ho Chi Minh City and 22 in Danang.
Korea is battling a snowballing number of COVID-19 cases, with 5,766 infections and 39 deaths as of Thursday.
Last week, Vietnam banned the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled to the southeastern city of Daegu and neighboring Gyeongsang Province, where the overwhelming majority of infection cases here have been identified. Effective Sunday, Vietnam also imposed all visitors from Korea to be put under 14-day quarantine at isolated facilities.
Most of 270 nationals were moved to the facilities last week, despite traveling from areas other than the banned regions here, although they arrived before Vietnam officially announced the mandatory quarantine facility rule.
Members of the response team have received exemption from the 14-day quarantine by the Vietnamese authorities, according to the ministry.
“I believe (the teams) in close cooperation with our diplomatic missions in the country can lessen difficulties facing our citizens,” said Kang, who was at the airport to encourage the team members.
She expressed hope that many countries would start to lift their entry ban and restrictions against Koreans, once the coronavirus outbreak curtails. On the growing number of partnering countries imposing ban on Koreans, Kang stressed that the restrictions were inevitable due to their own quarantine system, not because of reduced cooperation or relations with Korea.
“There were very many confirmed patients, as the results centering Daegu region came out. But I believe the number will drop now,” she said. “Once Korea’s situation calms down, we expect our partner countries to lift the measures.”
As of Thursday, 96 countries and territories have imposed entry restrictions or special quarantine procedures for Koreans, including 36 places that put an outright entry ban.
