 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Starbucks’ remote ordering services surge amid coronavirus outbreak

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 5, 2020 - 14:49       Updated : Mar 5, 2020 - 14:57
A customer orders a sandwich via the Siren Order service on the Starbucks app. (Starbucks Korea)
A customer orders a sandwich via the Siren Order service on the Starbucks app. (Starbucks Korea)

Starbucks Korea’s remote services have spiked as customers try to minimize direct contact and staying time inside its cafes.

The company said Thursday its on-the-go ordering service Siren Order, available on its app, surpassed 8 million orders in the January-February period, a 25 percent increase on year.

Meanwhile, the coffee chain saw a 32 percent jump in drive thru users in the same period, 40 percent of them using My DT Pass service on the app. The automatic charging service allows drivers to skip the process of making a payment in the lane.

“Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, a wider spectrum of customers are expected as the services allow them to pick up their orders without having to stay inside,” Starbucks official said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114