[News Focus] Shincheonji head’s political fashion provokes controversy

Founder and leader of a messianic Christian church Shincheonji Lee Man-hee’s purported presidential watch is fueling suspicions about his ties with the conservative political faction.
In a press conference Monday, the leader of a cult now linked to over 2,400 virus cases was spotted with a Cheong Wa Dae souvenir watch bearing the name of former President Park Geun-hye.
Lee’s watch had liberal figures hypothesizing about a possible shady connection between the church and the conservatives.
On Monday, Presidential Secretary for Public Information Yeo Hyeon-ho shared on his Facebook page an online post suggesting Shincheonji’s collusion with the main opposition United Future Party.
Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Cho Jeong-sik on Tuesday morning demanded an explanation from the church about its relations with “a certain political party.”
“This is not something that can be glossed over,” he said.
In response, United Future Party Floor Leader Shim Jae-cheol said the ruling party was “fanning malicious rumors and circulating fake news” in attempts to tie the conservative party to the controversial church.
As speculations mounted, a Park confidant told local outlets Tuesday the watch was in fact a replica of the real thing.
“There never was a gold watch like the one worn by Lee,” he said. “Only in silver.”
A former Blue House secretary under the Park administration also testified against the existence of a golden presidential watch.
In a Facebook statement, pro-Park lawmaker Kim Jin-tae accused the Shincheonji leader of “base motives” for wearing the watch at the highly publicized event, and urged him to reveal from whom and how he got the watch.
A woman who was assisting the Shincheonji leader -- sometimes whispering into his ear -- during the Monday appearance also sparked conjectures.
Shincheonji scholar and religious studies professor Tark Ji-il of Busan Presbyterian University told The Korea Herald she was likely among the highest echelon within the church.
Tark said not many within church are in a position to talk to Lee so comfortably as she did, which is a privilege granted only to very few.
“There were moments in Lee’s public appearance on Monday which belied his erring self just as any other old person,” he said, referring to the fact that he had to be intervened multiple times by church officials who coached him.
“The mask-wearing act, and his admission of getting a flu shot every year also certainly don’t go with his claims of being the second coming of Jesus Christ,” he added.
Regarding the watch debate, he said it may be “overinterpretation” to say the fashion choice was politically motivated.
Shincheonji did not respond to The Korea Herald’s requests for comment.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)