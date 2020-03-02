Behind Shincheonji leader’s first press conference

Lee Man-hee, the founder and leader of a messianic Christian church at the center of South Korea’s explosive outbreak, made a first public appearance Monday afternoon since a string of infections that spread through the church in mid-February.
The press conference, first announced to be held at a hall at the church headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, was relocated by the province government office due to safety concerns.
While the church said Monday morning that Lee was found to be negative for COVID-19, the Gapyeong county’s health department told The Korea Herald whether Lee had been tested for the virus or come out negative could not be confirmed.
Gyeonggi Province communications officer Park Hyun-su told The Korea Herald that Lee had undergone the virus test “through private means” that were not verified by public health agencies.
“The province government plans to collect Lee’s sample for testing on-site at the press conference, seeing Lee himself is in a high-risk group,” he said, adding that the conference had been moved outdoors for safety reasons.
Asked if he could confirm he was virus negative, Lee said he “didn’t know what it means to be negative,” but that he had “gotten a flu shot.”
The government and pro-administration politicians have been holding the Shincheonji leader accountable for the Chinese-origin virus’s spread at home.
In a press briefing last week, the Health Ministry pointed to the church as having accelerated local transmissions in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.
Liberal lawmaker Kim Kwang-soo on the National Assembly’s health and welfare committee told The Korea Herald that a public apology from Lee was “long overdue.”
The lawmaker in a statement released early Monday afternoon urged the prosecution to launch a probe into the church for deliberately holding back information, such as its membership and places of worship.
On Sunday, the Seoul city government sought murder charges against Lee for failing to cooperate with health agencies and exacerbating the damage to public health.
Shincheonji official Kim Young-eun told The Korea Herald that the press conference was intended to address “public concerns regarding the high number of infections among church followers.”
She declined to comment on potential murder accusations.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)