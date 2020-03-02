 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Shincheonji founder doesn’t have coronavirus

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 2, 2020 - 11:15       Updated : Mar 2, 2020 - 15:35
(Screenshot captured from YouTube)
(Screenshot captured from YouTube)

The founder of a religious sect at the center of a coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is not infected with the virus that has sickened more than 2,100 of his followers, the group said Monday. 

Lee Man-hee, 88, underwent the test for COVID-19 a day earlier at an undisclosed location in Gyeonggi Province, according to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Founded in 1984 by Lee, the much-veiled Christian sect has become a hotbed of domestic coronavirus transmissions, accounting for nearly 80 percent of cases reported in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.

While health authorities struggled to track down Shincheonji followers and their close contacts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the group’s leader did not make a public appearance. 


(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

But he has been sending messages to worshippers. In his latest letter, the leader proclaimed that the ongoing virus outbreak is the “great tribulation” that the Bible’s Book of Revelation predicted in the final days before the end of the world, a local newspaper reported.

By Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114