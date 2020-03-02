[Newsmaker] Shincheonji founder doesn’t have coronavirus

(Screenshot captured from YouTube)



The founder of a religious sect at the center of a coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is not infected with the virus that has sickened more than 2,100 of his followers, the group said Monday.



Lee Man-hee, 88, underwent the test for COVID-19 a day earlier at an undisclosed location in Gyeonggi Province, according to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.



Founded in 1984 by Lee, the much-veiled Christian sect has become a hotbed of domestic coronavirus transmissions, accounting for nearly 80 percent of cases reported in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.



While health authorities struggled to track down Shincheonji followers and their close contacts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the group’s leader did not make a public appearance.







(Yonhap)