[Management in Korea] Why all shareholders matter (1)

By Eugene Kim and Olivia de Patoul



Governance is only as good as those whose job it is to uphold it. Corporate directors are responsible for acting in the interest of the company and the shareholders, holding management accountable for strategy and decisions, and ensuring other stakeholders, including customers and citizens, are treated fairly.



In Korea, however, the corporate governance lens tends to be much narrower, and directors focus on helping owners maintain control of the company. This lack of attention at shareholders leaves investors -- particularly minority shareholders -- overlooked and oftentimes unable to receive a fair return on their investments. To reform corporate governance, boards must exercise effective leadership with a diverse set of independent directors who can ensure all stakeholders are considered in decision-making. Investors, too, must play an active role in this transformation.



Why governance became marginalized





Eugene Kim



Several factors have caused the devaluation of corporate governance in some Korean companies. One is a lack of information from companies. There is little incentive to disclose information -- especially anything that could be perceived as negative -- out of concern that it would jeopardize companies’ competitive edge or anger customers. Company owners also keep information under wraps because they do not want to attract external investors, believing that is the quickest way to weaken their control over the company. The result of this type of control is a web of inter-related companies, excessive cash positions, and a limited focus on shareholder returns.



With limited shareholder engagement and disclosures, directors may feel as though they work for the company owners instead of shareholders. Comparatively, in Europe and in the US, investors actively -- and publicly -- take on companies where they believe misconduct is happening or if information is being withheld. There is also a rising stakeholder movement in regions questioning companies about their greater purpose and their impact on environmental, social, and governance issues.



Another contributor to fledging governance is that there have seemingly been no consequences for the boards and management of companies when they fail to deliver on shareholders’ expectations. While minority shareholders have complained and communicated their displeasure, there have been no true penalties.



How investors can help





Olivia de Patoul