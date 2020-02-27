 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Nearly 500 medical professionals volunteer for Daegu

By Choi He-suk
Published : Feb 27, 2020 - 16:49       Updated : Feb 27, 2020 - 16:49
Staff at a COVID-19 testing facility in Daegu. Yonhap
Staff at a COVID-19 testing facility in Daegu. Yonhap

Nearly 500 medical professionals and administrative officials from the private sector have volunteered to serve in Daegu, the government announced Thursday.

“Having recruited medical professionals to volunteer to work in Daegu area from 24th this month, 490 have volunteered as of 9 a.m. today,” Kim Gang-lip, vice health minister said Thursday. Kim also serves on the government’s central response team.

By profession, the volunteers consist of 24 doctors, 167 nurses, 157 nurse’s aides and clinical laboratory technicians, and 90 individuals trained in hospital administration and other related fields.

Kim said that the government will draw up measures to reward the volunteers for their service to the community, in addition to financial compensation.

The government plans to give daily compensation of 120,000 won and 70,000 won to public sector doctors and nurses, respectively, who go to Daegu or nearby areas as part of the COVID-19 response.

Medical professionals from the private sector will be compensated on a similar level as that given in response to the MERS outbreak. At the time of the MERS outbreak in 2015, doctors were compensated at between 450,000 won and 550,000 won per day.

The Ministry of National Defense, meanwhile, announced that 750 public health doctors would be appointed earlier than scheduled to support quarantine, treatment and analysis efforts.

The Defense Ministry has also dispatched 325 medical officers to Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, and plans to use the military hospital in Daegu to accommodate confirmed COVID-19 patients in the area.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114