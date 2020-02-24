[Newsmaker] Six countries deny entry to Koreans over COVID-19

Following the rapid spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, a growing number of countries are denying entry to Koreans and others who have traveled here.
Jordan on Sunday announced an entry ban for Koreans and foreigners who have traveled via Korea within the past two weeks, becoming the sixth country to do so. The Middle Eastern country also barred people from China and Iran.
As of Monday, six countries have slapped entry restrictions on Koreans. They are Jordan, Israel, Bahrain, Kiribati, Samoa and American Samoa.
Jordan followed the example of neighboring Israel, which declared an entry ban on Koreans on Saturday after learning that a number of Koreans had been diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from religious pilgrimages to Israel. As of Monday, 28 members of the group of 39 had tested positive.
Other countries have stopped short of declaring outright entry bans, but are imposing rigorous restrictions on anyone entering from Korea, such as mandatory medical examinations and self-quarantine orders. They are the UK, Brunei, Macao, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Qatar, Ethiopia and Uganda.
Countries have also advised their citizens to refrain from traveling to Korea.
The US issued a travel advisory for Korea on Saturday, raising the level of danger from the lowest to the second-lowest level on its four-notch scale, urging Americans to “exercise increased caution” when traveling here.
Singapore also advised its citizens to avoid nonessential travel to Korea, especially to the cities of Daegu and Cheongdo, where more than 70 percent of COVID-19 cases are concentrated.
Korea has seen the number infections increase more than twentyfold in the span of less than a week. As of Monday, the virus tally stands at 763 cases with seven deaths.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
