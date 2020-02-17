SsangYong’s Rexton Sports logs 40,000 units of annual sales for 2 years

(SsangYong Motor)



SsangYong Motor’s flagship sports utility vehicle Rexton Sports has sold more than 40,000 units annually for the second year in a row, the carmaker announced Monday.



This is the first time Ssangyong has sold over 40,000 units of an SUV brand two years in a row, the company said.



SsangYong Motor said 41,717 Rexton Sports vehicles were sold in 2018, accounting for 99.2 percent of the total number of pickup trucks sold in Korea that year. In 2019, a total of 41,328 Rexton Sports vehicles were sold.



Launched in 2018 January, Rexton Sports has led domestic sales of SsangYong Motors since its launch. Following the popularity here, the automaker launched a long-body model, the Rexton Sports Khan, last year.



The automaker said the competitive price of Rexton Sports compared to other open type-SUVs in Korea has boosted its popularity.



In January, Rexton Sports was also chosen as the pickup of 2020 by global automotive magazines such as 4X4 and What Car, according to SsangYong Motors.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)