17 Hyundai, Kia cars picked as safest in US crash test

G70 (Hyundai Motor Group)



A total of 17 Hyundai Motor Group car models received either Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety this year.



The US awards recognize the safety of vehicles in crashes.



According to South Korea’s leading carmaker, the Genesis G80, Genesis G70 and Nexo were named Top Safety Pick+, with the latter two recognized for their “good-rating” headlights for all trims.



Top Safety Pick went to eight models from Hyundai Motor -- Elantra (Avante in Korea), Elantra GT (i30), Veloster, Kona, Tucson, Palisade and Santa Fe -- and six from Kia Motors -- Sorento, Telluride, Sportage, Stinger, Forte (K3), and Soul.





Nexo (Hyundai Motor Group)