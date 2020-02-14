17 Hyundai, Kia cars picked as safest in US crash test

G70 (Hyundai Motor Group)
A total of 17 Hyundai Motor Group car models received either Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety this year.
The US awards recognize the safety of vehicles in crashes.
According to South Korea’s leading carmaker, the Genesis G80, Genesis G70 and Nexo were named Top Safety Pick+, with the latter two recognized for their “good-rating” headlights for all trims.
Top Safety Pick went to eight models from Hyundai Motor -- Elantra (Avante in Korea), Elantra GT (i30), Veloster, Kona, Tucson, Palisade and Santa Fe -- and six from Kia Motors -- Sorento, Telluride, Sportage, Stinger, Forte (K3), and Soul.
The IIHS selected 64 cars and SUVs as its top safety picks for 2020. This year’s evaluation also prioritized the protection of pedestrians in addition to vehicle occupants, according to the IIHS.
To qualify for the awards, vehicles must have good ratings in each of the institute’s six crashworthiness evaluation categories. They must also have good or acceptable headlights and available front crash prevention.
