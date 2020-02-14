 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

17 Hyundai, Kia cars picked as safest in US crash test

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 14, 2020 - 17:00       Updated : Feb 14, 2020 - 17:02
G70 (Hyundai Motor Group)
G70 (Hyundai Motor Group)

A total of 17 Hyundai Motor Group car models received either Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety this year.

The US awards recognize the safety of vehicles in crashes.

According to South Korea’s leading carmaker, the Genesis G80, Genesis G70 and Nexo were named Top Safety Pick+, with the latter two recognized for their “good-rating” headlights for all trims.

Top Safety Pick went to eight models from Hyundai Motor -- Elantra (Avante in Korea), Elantra GT (i30), Veloster, Kona, Tucson, Palisade and Santa Fe -- and six from Kia Motors -- Sorento, Telluride, Sportage, Stinger, Forte (K3), and Soul. 

Nexo (Hyundai Motor Group)
Nexo (Hyundai Motor Group)

The IIHS selected 64 cars and SUVs as its top safety picks for 2020. This year’s evaluation also prioritized the protection of pedestrians in addition to vehicle occupants, according to the IIHS.

To qualify for the awards, vehicles must have good ratings in each of the institute’s six crashworthiness evaluation categories. They must also have good or acceptable headlights and available front crash prevention.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114