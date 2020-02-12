Stock prices of companies behind ‘Parasite’ hit new high

(AP-Yonhap)
Shares of both Barunson E&A, the production company of Oscar-winning “Parasite,” and the entertainment division of stationery and restaurant conglomerate Barunson hit a new 52-week high Wednesday.
Barunson E&A shares touched 3,815 won ($3.24) -- up 880 won, or 29.98 percent, from the previous session. The firm has peaked by the daily limit of 29.88 percent for three straight trading sessions.
Baruson’s stock price also spiked 29.87 percent, to hit 4,435 won. It hit the daily limit on Monday, then continued on an aggressive winning streak in the following days.
Besides the production and investment companies, Nongshim also benefited from the Oscar-winning movie.
The Korean manufacturer of instant noodles featured in the film, saw its stock price rising 4.88 percent by the closing bell.
The company manufactures the two brands -- Chapaghetti black bean instant noodles and soup-based Neoguri ramen -- used in the movie to make a Korean dish called jjapaguri, ram-don in English.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
