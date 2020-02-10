[Newsmaker] 7 stars of ‘Parasite’

When “Parasite” became the first non-English language movie to win the top honor of best ensemble cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, actor Lee Sun-kyun joked, “I am a little embarrassed. It feels like we are parasites of Hollywood now.”
He was being humble.
Bong Joon-ho’s satire-thriller “Parasite” on Monday won best picture, best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay at the Academy Awards, becoming the first Korean movie to win at the world’s biggest film event.
From veteran actor Song Kang-ho, who has been central to Bong’s filmmaking, to Korea-Canadian actor Choi Woo-shik joining Bong for the second time, the following is a brief look at the career of the main actors in “Parasite.”Song Kang-ho, best fit for Bong (Kim Gi-tae, father of a down-and-out family)
This is not the first film that Song, who plays the father of a down-and-out family in “Parasite,” has worked with Bong.
Their first film together, “Memories of Murder,” was released in 2003. In the film based on true events, Song played the lead as an incompetent rural detective.
In the ensuing years, Kang starred in two more Bong films -- “The Host” and “Snowpiercer.” These two movie proved that Bong was not the only one who enjoyed seeing Song in his movies. Korean moviegoers also love the pairing.
“The Host” drew in over 10 million viewers in Korea, considered a mark of a successful movie in Korea. Bong’s English-language debut film “Snowpiercer” also sold more than 9 million tickets. “Parasite” also reached more than 10 million moviegoers in Korea.
Although it is true that Song shines in Bong’s films, Song is a box-office power in his own right. Two other films starring Song –“The Attorney” directed by Yang Woo-suk and “A Taxi Driver” by Jang Hoon have also passed the 10 million viewer mark.
Song is widely known as a chameleon-like actor, who successfully plays different roles in diverse genres. In his early career, he showed his talent for making people laugh with down-to-earth characters in comedy films like “No. 3” and “The Foul King.” In later movies like “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” and “The Throne,” he proved that he could also handle more serious and charismatic roles. Throughout his career, Song has done a great job of portraying multi-dimensional characters with both down-to-earth and charismatic sides. Lee Sun-kyun, angel and demon (Park Dong-ik, father of the rich family)
Moviegoers who saw Lee for the first time in “Parasite” are likely to think it natural that Lee plays an arrogant businessman. However, the actor is known for pulling off both angelic and demonic roles.
He successfully played a corrupt detective with a bad temper in “A Hard Day” which was released in 2013. This role landed him the best actor award at the 2015 Baeksang Arts Awards.
Lee also is known for the romantic leads he played in the hit TV dramas “Coffee Prince” and “Pasta.”Cho Yeo-jeong, look at her now (Park Yeon-kyo, mother of the rich family)
Nobody would have guessed that she would be standing at the Academy Awards or so magnificently play a matriarch of a rich family when Cho started her career. She was a high school student when she debuted as the 15th host of long-running children’s television show “Popopo” in 1997.
She started getting noticed through leading roles in “The Servant” in 2010 and “The Concubine” in 2012.
In November last year, Cho finally got top-line recognition. She won the prize for best actress at the Blue Dragon Awards, one of the most prestigious film awards in Korea, for her role in “Parasite.” In her acceptance speech, the 38-year-old actress said she had thought of acting as a one-sided love.Choi Woo-shik, not just another pretty face (Kim Gi-woo, son of down-and-out family)
Choi plays the son of Song’s character and the English tutor to the rich schoolgirl who has fallen for him. The Korean-Canadian actor gained recognition for his role in “Train to Busan” in 2016, which sold over 10 million tickets at the Korean box office.
He must have made a good impression on Bong when he played a minor role as a truck driver role in his action-adventure film “Okja.”
His latest action-thriller “Time to Hunt,” will hit Korean theaters later this month.Park So-dam, girl who sang “Jessica Jingle” (Kim Gi-jung, daughter of down-and-out family)
If Park’s “Jessica Jingle” became your earworm and you would like to discover more about her, watch mystery thriller “The Priests.”
Although the movie was an unfamiliar subject matter for many Koreans, it had more than 5 million viewers. Her role as a possessed high school student won her multiple best new actress awards, including one at the 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards.Lee Jeong-eun, voice behind “Okja” (Kook Moon-gwang, housekeeper)
Lee plays a housekeeper who dramatically appears in front of the Park family house. The atmosphere of the movie Parasite instantly changes with this scene.
Lee’s acting career began back in 1991. For almost three decades, she has excelled in supporting roles in Korean dramas, including “Oh My Ghost,” and “Mr. Sunshine.”
No matter how small her roles were, she always shoen and it was no exception when she played the voice of genetically modified super pig in Bong’s film “Okja.”Jang Hye-jin, took 16 years to work with Bong (Kim Chung-sook, mother of the down-and-out family)
Although this is Jang’s first piece with Bong, this is not the first time that she had an offer from the director.
Jang had an offer for a role in Bong’s early film “Memories of Murder” in 2003. However, she declined the role. Ten years later, she made her comeback with director Lee Chang-dong’s award-winning “Secret Sunshine” in 2007, which drew more than 1.6 million viewers.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldocorp.com
)