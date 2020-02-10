 Back To Top
Entertainment

With best int’l feature, Bong Joon-ho says he is ‘ready to drink’

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 12:51       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 12:51
After clinching the Oscar for best international feature, filmmaker Bong Joon-ho of “Parasite” said he is “very ready to drink.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently changed the name of the category from “best foreign language film” because the old name was seen as outdated.

Director Bong Joon-ho accepts the Oscar for best foreign language film for "Parasite" at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Sunday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

“The category has a new name now, from foreign language film to international feature film. I am so happy to be its first recipient under the new name,” Bong Joon-ho said in his acceptance speech.

“I applaud and support the new direction this change symbolizes,” Bong said, thanking the crew members, cast members and production team behind the award.

“I am very ready to drink tonight until next morning,” he said in English.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
