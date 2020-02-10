Oscars’ best director Bong Joon-ho honors Martin Scorsese

(Yonhap)
Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho of “Parasite” won the best director at the 92nd Oscars held in Los Angeles, Monday.
“After winning (the best international feature), I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,” Bong said in his acceptance speech.
“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is ‘the most personal is the most creative,’” he said. “That quote came from our great Martin Scorsese.”
Martin Scorsese was nominated for the best director award along with Bong, for film “The Irishman.”
“When I was at school. I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated (with him) was a huge honor, I never thought I would win,” Bong said.
He also paid tribute to fellow best director nominee Quentin Tarantino. “While people in the US were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list. I love you, Quentin,” he said.
“Todd (Philips) and Sam (Mendes), the great directors I admire, if the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chain saw and split the Oscar trophy in five and share with you,” the director said. “Thank you I will drink until the next morning.”
The Oscars awards are voted by around 7,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
