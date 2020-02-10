 Back To Top
Entertainment

Executive producer of best picture ‘Parasite’ thanks Korean audience

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 14:10       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 14:10
While filmmaker Bong Joon-ho made history with “Parasite” by winning the best picture award at the Oscars -- first non-English language film to get the honor and the first time in the event’s 92-year history that a foreign film has won four awards in a single night -- Lee Mi-kyung, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, thanked the Korean audience for their “straightforward opinions.”

 
Lee Mi-kyung, vice chairwoman of CJ Group (center), alongside cast and crew, accept the award for Best Picture for
Lee Mi-kyung, vice chairwoman of CJ Group (center), alongside cast and crew, accept the award for Best Picture for "Parasite" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Lee, also known as Miky Lee, is the executive producer of the film.

“I would really like to thank Bong. I like everything about him, his crazy hair, the way he talks, and especially the way he directs. his sense of humor and the fact that he can really make fun of himself, and he never takes himself seriously,” Lee said.

Lee also thanked the Korean film audience, saying that the moviegoers in Korea “never hesitated” to give “straightforward opinions,” which enabled “the directors and the creators to push the envelope.”

Kwak Sin-ae, head of the production company Barunson E&A, the producing firm behind the film, also spoke onstage.

“I am speechless. We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy. I feel a very opportune moment in history has happened now,” Kwok said, hinting at a line from the film.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
