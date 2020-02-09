Mom meets late child through VR





MBC on Thursday aired a documentary showing Jang Ji-seong meeting her late child through virtual reality. (MBC)



A mother featured in an MBC documentary featuring her eight-month journey to reunited with her dead child through virtual reality has gone offline, saying she needed a break from the publicity.



The mother, Jang Ji-seong, felt she had to shut down her blog, the producer of the documentary said on a radio show Friday.















A video clip of the show uploaded on YouTube by the production team had garnered 6 million views as of Sunday.



The production stemmed from the idea that VR technology can allow us to meet people when it would otherwise be impossible to do so.



For the project, the team met with Jang, a mother of four who lost her 7-year-old child in 2016. Nayeon was diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening disease of overactive immune cells. She died a month after the diagnosis, on her first day of chemotherapy.







Screenshots of MBC's documentary aired Thursday (MBC)