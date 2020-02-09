 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Breaking] ‘Parasite’ Bong Joon-ho named best director: Oscars

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 12:52       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 13:00
Bong Joon-ho, director of
Bong Joon-ho, director of "Parasite," from South Korea, poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, Feb. 9, 2020. (Reuters-Yonhap)

South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho was given the Oscar for best director at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

The director of the epic comedy-horror “Parasite” has become the first South Korean director to win the award.

With “Parasite,” Bong is the second director of a non-English-language film to be honored as director at the Oscars, following Alfonso Cuaron, who won it for the Spanish-language drama “Roma” from last year.

Bong Joon-ho previously made history with “Parasite” by nabbing six nominations at the Oscars -- including best picture and best international feature film, on top of best directing -- when no other Korean film had received even one at previous awards. 

The 92nd Oscars awarding ceremony, also known as the Academy Awards, took off on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
