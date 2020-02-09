Bong Joon-ho lands best original screenplay with ‘Parasite’ at Oscars

Producers of "Parasite," including director Bong Joon-ho (very right) and Han Jin-won (second from left), attend the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 9, 2020. (Reuters-Yonhap)
South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho of the genre-defying flick “Parasite” clinched the best original screenplay award at the Oscars on Sunday.
Bong shared the honor with his co-screenwriter of the movie, Han Jin-won. The writer, who assisted Bong in the director’s English-language film “Okja,” made his official debut as a screenwriter with “Parasite.”
In leading up to the Oscars victory, Bong and Han had been named for the top original screenplay at Writers Guild of America Awards and British Academy of Film and Television Art as well.
“Parasite” was jointly the first Korean film to even be nominated at the prestigious film awards, alongside documentary short "In the Absence." In addition to the best writing for original screenplay, the film had received five more nominations at this year‘s Oscars.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)