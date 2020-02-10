 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Parasite’ Bong joon-ho thanks wife for inspiration

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 11:56       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 12:02
South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won of “Parasite” won the best original screenplay award at the Oscars on Sunday.

“It is a lonely job to write a film script. I am not writing to represent Korea, but it is the first Oscar to South Korea,” Bong said in his acceptance speech at the ceremony. “I thank my wife, who always inspired me, and the ‘Parasite’ actors who beautifully delivered the lines on screen.”

 
South Korean screenwriter Han Jin-won (center) and South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho accept the award for Best Original Screenplay for
South Korean screenwriter Han Jin-won (center) and South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho accept the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Parasite" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (AFP-Yonhap)

Bong shared the honor with his co-screenwriter, Han, who made his screenwriting debut with the film.

“Like Hollywood in the US, there is an area called Chungmuro in Korea. I would like to share this honor with all the filmmakers and storytellers in Chungmuro,” Han said.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
