‘Parasite’ Bong joon-ho thanks wife for inspiration

South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won of “Parasite” won the best original screenplay award at the Oscars on Sunday.



“It is a lonely job to write a film script. I am not writing to represent Korea, but it is the first Oscar to South Korea,” Bong said in his acceptance speech at the ceremony. “I thank my wife, who always inspired me, and the ‘Parasite’ actors who beautifully delivered the lines on screen.”





South Korean screenwriter Han Jin-won (center) and South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho accept the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Parasite" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (AFP-Yonhap)