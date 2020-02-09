 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

[Breaking] ‘Parasite’ named best international feature of this year: Oscars

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Feb 10, 2020 - 12:25       Updated : Feb 10, 2020 - 12:31
The cast of
The cast of "Parasite" pose for a selfie on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 9, 2020. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” took the best international feature Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards.

The Academy, in announcing the winners of the 92nd Oscars on Sunday, pronounced the South Korean movie as this year’s best international feature film.

“Parasite” beat four other successful features -- the Polish drama “Corpus Christi” directed by Jan Komasa, the documentary from North Macedonia “Honeyland,” the French drama “Les Miserables” by director-screenwriter Ladj Ly, and “Pain and Glory” by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.

The Korean social satire piece has been nominated for a total of six Oscars this year, and earlier in the night picked up the award for best original screenplay. 

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114