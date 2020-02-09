[Breaking] ‘Parasite’ named best international feature of this year: Oscars

The cast of "Parasite" pose for a selfie on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 9, 2020. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” took the best international feature Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards.
The Academy, in announcing the winners of the 92nd Oscars on Sunday, pronounced the South Korean movie as this year’s best international feature film.
“Parasite” beat four other successful features -- the Polish drama “Corpus Christi” directed by Jan Komasa, the documentary from North Macedonia “Honeyland,” the French drama “Les Miserables” by director-screenwriter Ladj Ly, and “Pain and Glory” by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.
The Korean social satire piece has been nominated for a total of six Oscars this year, and earlier in the night picked up the award for best original screenplay.
