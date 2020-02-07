What doctors know, don’t know about new coronavirus

South Korea’s top infectious disease doctors say the outbreak of the new coronavirus may just be beginning, and how we respond could drastically alter its course in the months to come.



In a meeting with a Ministry of Health press corps, 10 specialists from the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases discussed the virus Thursday evening at the medical association’s office in Seocho, a district in southern Seoul.



Those present included the society’s president, Sungkyunkwan Medical School professor Peck Kyong-ran; Shin Hyoung-shik, director of the National Medical Center’s infectious diseases department; Seoul National University Medical School professor Kim Nam-joong; Soonchunhyang Medical School professor Kim Tae-hyong; and Korea University Medical Center professor Sohn Jang-wook.



Below are some key takeaways from Thursday’s discussion.





Infectious disease doctors speak with a Health Ministry press corps Thursday. (Korean Society of Infectious Diseases)