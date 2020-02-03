Hyundai clinches Saudi taxi supply deal

Hyundai Motor’s new Sonata DN8 sedans are delivered to Al-Safwa at King Khalid International Airport on Dec. 22. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Co. has won an order to supply 1,000 Sonata airport taxis to Saudi Arabia, strengthening its foothold in the biggest auto market in the Middle East.
The country accounts for an estimated 40 percent of all vehicles sold in the region, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.
The automaker announced Monday that it had signed a contract with the Saudi transportation company Al-Safwa to supply 1,000 new Sonata DN8 sedans.
The carmaker delivered 100 of the vehicles to King Khalid International Airport on Dec. 22 with Saudi Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser in attendance. The other 900 will be delivered before the end of the year.
Hyundai sold 125,625 cars in the local vehicle market, commanding 23.4 percent market share.
The deal came after Saudi authorities issued a new set of standards for taxis -- for example, insisting that all taxis be green and installing screens with transaction and interpretation functions.
“By responding preemptively to the changes in transportation policies in Saudi Arabia, we will try to win more trust in the Middle East market,” a Hyundai Motor official said.
