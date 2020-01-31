 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
Finance

Entertainment firm behind BTS seeks IPO underwriter: report

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jan 31, 2020 - 15:31       Updated : Jan 31, 2020 - 15:31
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
Big Hit Entertainment, the agency behind K-pop sensation BTS, is seeking an underwriter in the initial step to go public, according to news reports Friday.

Big Hit has sent a request for proposal to multiple securities brokerage firms to underwrite its initial public offering, an investment banking source was quoted as saying by local news outlet the Bell. The news report did not clarify which stock market in Korea that Big Hit would choose to be listed.

An underwriter is responsible for offering stocks -- privately held or newly issued -- to the public and protecting investors in the offered shares.

The move is seen as one of the first steps for a listing procedure, followed by an audit, due diligence, a listing eligibility review by a stock exchange operator like the Korea Exchange and a public offering.

A Big Hit official told The Korea Herald that no listing plan has yet been decided.

Founded in 2005 by K-pop producer Bang Si-hyuk, the entertainment firm is home to BTS, the first Korean act to score a platinum-selling record in the United States. It also holds contracts with singer Lee Hyun and boy band Tomorrow X Together.

In 2018, Big Hit recorded 50.2 billion won ($42.2 million) in net profit, up more than twofold on-year.

Bang is the biggest shareholder of Big Hit, with 43.06 percent stake as of end-2018. Among other major shareholders are gaming company Netmarble and venture capital firm STIC Investment.

Netmarble in April 2018 bought 25.71 percent stake from Big Hit for 201.4 billion won, valuing the firm at some 800 billion won.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114