Hong Sang-soo to compete at Berlinale with new film starring Kim Min-hee

Hong Sang-soo (left) and Kim Min-hee (Yonhap)





The Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday revealed this year’s lineup of films in competition, including Korean auteur Hong Sang-soo’s new “The Woman Who Ran.”



Hong will be competing for the Gold and Silver Bear prizes with 17 other titles from 17 countries, including Sally Potter’s “The Roads Not Taken,” Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow,” Philippe Garrel’s “The Salt of Tears,” Rithy Panh’s “Irradiated,” and Silver Bear winner Christian Petzold’s “Undine.”



“The Woman Who Ran” tells the story of a married woman who, while her husband is away on a business trip, reconnects with three of her old friends from whom she had become estranged after marriage.



The cast includes Seo Young-hwa, Song Seon-mi, Kim Sae-byuk and Kwon Hae-hyo, who have previously worked with Hong.



In announcing this year’s line-up, Artistic Director of the Berlinale Carlo Umberto Chatrian noted, “Hong’s topic is the human condition, how it is to be, to live, as expressed by how we communicate. ‘The Woman Who Ran’ is a beguiling, mysterious gem that again implies there are infinite worlds possible.”







"The Woman Who Ran" (Berlin International Film Festival)