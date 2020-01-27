 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
LATEST NEWS

S.M. Entertainment chief producer makes Billboard's '2020 Impact List'

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 27, 2020 - 21:04       Updated : Jan 27, 2020 - 21:42

Lee Soo-man, founder and chief producer of South Korea's biggest K-pop label, S.M. Entertainment, was listed by Billboard as one of the world's influential music industry leaders, the agency said Monday.

Lee was the only South Korean chosen to be on "The 2020 Billboard Impact List" that recognizes 22 individuals for their influence over the future of the global music industry, according to S.M.

 "SuperM, the 'supergroup' recruited from members of other Korean boy bands and described by Lee as his 'new vision for K-pop,' became the first Korean act to debut its first album on the Billboard 200," Billboard said in its blurb.

It also mentioned that Lee stressed that S.M.'s dedication to "culture first, economy next" shapes his partnership with Global Citizen to hold the charity concert "Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream" in Seoul in September.

Founder and chief producer of S.M. Entertainment Lee Soo-man (Yonhap)
Founder and chief producer of S.M. Entertainment Lee Soo-man (Yonhap)

Other figures on the list include Melissa Ormond of US-based AEG Presents, who has produced concerts for such artists as Katy Perry and Alicia Keys, as well as Alex Garllardo, who heads Sony Music Latin.

S.M., which Lee established in 1995, is home to a slew of prominent K-pop artists, including Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Shinee, Exo and Red Velvet. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114