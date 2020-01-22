[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week



The Man Standing Next

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 22

Drama, History

Directed by Woo Min-ho



In the 1970s, South Korea is under the authoritarian rule of President Park Chung-hee (Lee Sung-min) who relies on the Korean Central Intelligence Agency to tighten his grip on the country. The director of KCIA, Kim Gyu-pyeong (Lee Byung-hun), is seemingly the most likely second-in-command. As anti-government demonstrations threaten to shake the regime, tensions escalate in the inner sanctum of power.









Spies in Disguise

(US)

Opened Jan. 22

Animation, Action, Sci-fi

Directed by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane



Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise.









Hitman: Agent Jun

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 22

Action, Comedy

Directed by Choi Won-sub



Once a legendary hit man of the National Intelligence Service, Jun (Kwon Sang-woo) begins a second chapter his life by pursuing his true passion: writing webcomics. To lead a normal life as a webcomic artist, Jun fakes his death during a mission tracking down a terrorist organization. But writing new material is not easy and his works do not seem to gain popularity. One night, he writes a webcomic based on his life as a special agent and the story becomes a huge hit. Unfortunately, with the webcomic’s success Jun becomes the target of both the NIS and the terrorists who were after him.









Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP

(Korea)

Opened Jan. 22

Comedy, Drama

Directed by Kim Tae-yun



Top National Intelligence Service agent Tae-ju (Lee Sung-min) injures his head while on a mission to protect a VIP, a Chinese panda named Ming-Ming, and trying to rescue her from a group of terrorists. As a result of the accident, he acquires an ability to communicate with animals and, with the skill, realizes that the only witness to the kidnapping may be a retired military dog named Ali (Shin Ha-kyun). Although he hates animals, to climb his way back to promotion, Tae-ju partners up with Ali to save Ming-Ming.



