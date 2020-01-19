Interviewers outshine star guests on YouTube

The norm of interviewers having limited roles in front of the camera no longer holds true, as more South Korean interviewers are starting to shine on YouTube.



Interviewer and producer Lee Eun-jae of variety show “MMTG,” a program that kicked off on SBS’ YouTube platform in February 2018, is one such example. The program, which features interviews with stars in different fields, has a separate YouTube channel with more than 40,900 subscribers as of Sunday. Lee, also known as Jaejae, is gaining immense popularity.



Lee started out as an intern in the broadcasting company’s digital content division. She now calls herself “half-celebrity and half-regular person” on the show and has even created a theme song about her work.



