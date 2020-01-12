[Feature] Korea urged to pay conscripts better

NATIONAL

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve in the military for about two years. A reminder that the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a cease-fire, not a peace treaty, the constitutional duty has rarely invited questions about whether soldiers are duly compensated for their service.





Soldiers sing a marching song at an army basic training graduation in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea. (Yonhap)

The wage for drafted soldiers recorded a 33 percent on-year jump in 2020 and is expected to rise further in 2022, when it will reach half of the monthly minimum wage workers received on average in 2017.