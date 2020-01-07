Seoul to get more of Mika

ENTERTAINMENT

Mika Revelation Tour poster (Private Curve)

South Korean fans have waited four years for Mika, and they just could not get enough of the singer.Mika will be holding an extra concert on March 4, after the tickets for the British singer-songwriter’s March 5 solo concert sold out in just three minutes. Both concerts will be held at the Jamsil Arena in southern Seoul.The Seoul concerts are part of his worldwide “Revelation Tour” that started in November, following the release of his fifth studio album “My Name Is Michael Holbrook” in October.The singer’s fourth solo concert here will feature some of his biggest hits, including “Grace Kelly,” “Happy Ending,” “Big Girl,” and “We Are Golden.”Mika, who debuted in 2007, enjoys a large following in Korea and has earned the nickname “Kim Mik-ha.”Tickets for Mika’s March 4 concert will be available at ticket.interpark.com starting at noon on Friday.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)