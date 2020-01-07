[CES 2020] Hyundai foresees personal air vehicle by 2028

From left: Uber Elevate Chief Eric Allison, Hyundai Motor Group UAM business division head Shin Jae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun, Hyundai Motor Group strategic technology division president Chi Young-cho, Texas University’s professor of psychology Art Markman, Hyundai Motor Design Center Head Lee Sang-yeob pose with PAV concept S-A1, PBV concept S-Link and hub concept S-Hub during Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas, Monday. (Hyundai Motor Group)