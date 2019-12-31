KBO club Wiz re-sign outfielder Mel Rojas Jr.

The Korea Baseball Organization team said Rojas, 29, has agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million. He'll make $800,000 in guaranteed salary, $500,000 in signing bonus and up to $200,000 in incentives.
|Mel Rojas Jr. (Yonhap)
Since joining the Wiz in June 2017, Rojas has batted .310 with 85 home runs and 274 RBIs in 369 games.
By locking down Rojas for another season, the Wiz have completed their foreign player signing for 2020. They've re-signed pitcher William Cuevas, and newly acquired another pitcher, Odrisamer Despaigne, in place of Raul Alcantara.
KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. (Yonhap)