KBO club Wiz re-sign outfielder Mel Rojas Jr.

SPORTS

Mel Rojas Jr. (Yonhap)

South Korean baseball club KT Wiz announced Tuesday they'll bring back outfielder Mel Rojas Jr. for his fourth straight year with the team.The Korea Baseball Organization team said Rojas, 29, has agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million. He'll make $800,000 in guaranteed salary, $500,000 in signing bonus and up to $200,000 in incentives.Rojas batted .322 with 24 home runs and 104 RBIs in 2019, and earned his first Golden Glove, awarded to the best overall player at each position. The Wiz, which joined the KBO in 2015, finished at 71-71-2 (wins-losses-ties), the first time they've reached .500 in winning percentage.Since joining the Wiz in June 2017, Rojas has batted .310 with 85 home runs and 274 RBIs in 369 games.By locking down Rojas for another season, the Wiz have completed their foreign player signing for 2020. They've re-signed pitcher William Cuevas, and newly acquired another pitcher, Odrisamer Despaigne, in place of Raul Alcantara.KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. (Yonhap)